Larry Chester Greene
1945 - 2020
Larry Chester Greene

Marshall - Larry Chester Greene, age 74, died Friday, July 24, 2020.

Larry was born August 8, 1945 in Buncombe County to the late Chester and Frances Fox Greene. He was a resident of Madison County for the past 41 years. A retired salesman; he was a veteran of the US Navy serving during Vietnam.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Patricia Holcombe Greene; and several aunts and cousins who loved him dearly, especially Chuck and Kaye Thornton.

The family would like to thank special friends and neighbors for their loving support during Larry's illness, Lorenzo and Carmen Loredo and their children, Maria, Lorenzo Jr, Daniel, Diego, Samuel, and Sophia. Thanks also to CarePartners Home Health and Hospice especially Melissa Hensley and Angie White for their care the last several months.

No services are planned.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Greene's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.








Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
