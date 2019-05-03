|
Larry Dean Howell
Burnsville - Larry Dean Howell, 77, of Burnsville, NC, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his home in the Newdale community. Born June 15, 1941, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mary Lou Hall Howell, and his parents, Jack and Lena Howell.
Larry is survived by sons: Jeff (Tracy) of Burnsville and Brent (Lisa) of Ringgold, GA; grandchildren: Zach (Cori) of Cramerton, NC, Sam of Boone, NC, Maggie of Burnsville, and Brynlea of Ringgold,GA; step-granddaughters: Brooke and Courtney Caldwell, and step great-grandson Sawyer Haney all of Ringgold, GA; brother, David (Mary Anne) Howell of Topping, VA and sister Carolyn (Joe) Sims of Flowery Branch, GA. He is preceded in death by brothers- in- law: William, James, Jack, and Sidney Hall and sister-in -law, Margaret Robinson. He is also survived by brothers- in- law: Harry and Wayne Hall and sisters-in-law: Martha Williams and Kathleen Allen.
Larry was a kind, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Over the course of thirty four years he served Yancey County Schools in several capacities, most notably as principal at Mountain Heritage High. His great love for the music and cultural heritage of the Southern Appalachian Mountains was manifested in the significant role he played in revealing to the world the contribution Yancey County native Leslie Riddle made to country music. Although Larry was well known in Yancey and surrounding counties, his impacts extended well beyond the county line when he was recognized in Our State magazine as one of the most influential musicians in the state. Although he enjoyed golf and Tarheel basketball, his passion was his grandchildren. The mere mention of their names brought a smile to his face. The words used most often to describe him are respected and admired. He was a man who modeled personal integrity, honor, and goodness to the highest standard.
A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at in the auditorium at Mountain Heritage High School at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Yancey County at 856 Georges Fork Road, Burnsville, NC 28714. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 3 to May 4, 2019