|
|
Pastor Larry Dean Nix
Asheville - Pastor Larry Dean Nix, 70, of Asheville, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
A native of Asheville, Larry was a son of the late Robert Glenn Nix and Jackie Aiken Nix Brown. He was also preceded in death by 7 siblings.
Pastor Larry began preaching at age 11. His passion for Jesus and his love for people motivated him to minister tirelessly across the U.S. and internationally. He received an Honorary Doctorate from United Christian Ministerial Association. He pastored with his wife Ramona at Eagle Rock Church, where they had served for 35 years.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Ramona Ingle Nix; daughters, Mona Roper (Colby) and Monika Nix Harris (Craig); sons, Keith Nix (Margie) and Stephen Nix; grandchildren, Dylan, Colton, Nathan, Trenton, Isabella and Bailey; great-grandchildren, Katie and Kenzie; and brother, David Brown.
Private graveside services will be held at Beaverdam Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pastor Larry's body will lie in state at Eagle Rock Church, 10 Roberts St., Asheville, NC 28801, on Friday, April 24, from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eagle Rock Church.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020