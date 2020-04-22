Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Lying in State
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Eagle Rock Church
10 Roberts St.
Asheville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Nix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pastor Larry Dean Nix


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pastor Larry Dean Nix Obituary
Pastor Larry Dean Nix

Asheville - Pastor Larry Dean Nix, 70, of Asheville, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

A native of Asheville, Larry was a son of the late Robert Glenn Nix and Jackie Aiken Nix Brown. He was also preceded in death by 7 siblings.

Pastor Larry began preaching at age 11. His passion for Jesus and his love for people motivated him to minister tirelessly across the U.S. and internationally. He received an Honorary Doctorate from United Christian Ministerial Association. He pastored with his wife Ramona at Eagle Rock Church, where they had served for 35 years.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Ramona Ingle Nix; daughters, Mona Roper (Colby) and Monika Nix Harris (Craig); sons, Keith Nix (Margie) and Stephen Nix; grandchildren, Dylan, Colton, Nathan, Trenton, Isabella and Bailey; great-grandchildren, Katie and Kenzie; and brother, David Brown.

Private graveside services will be held at Beaverdam Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pastor Larry's body will lie in state at Eagle Rock Church, 10 Roberts St., Asheville, NC 28801, on Friday, April 24, from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eagle Rock Church.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -