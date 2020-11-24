Larry Eugene "Gene" Ollis
Asheville - Gene Ollis, age 81, Went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, November 23, 2020.
Gene is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, June Kay Allman Ollis; a dear brother, Warren G. Ollis and wife Sally; sister, Wanda Gaye Ollis Helms; brother-in-law, Wayne; and a number of nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces whom he held close to his heart.
A Christian service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville. Reverend Jeffrey Hober conducting service. A private burial will be held at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Black Mountain.
