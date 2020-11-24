1/1
Larry Eugene "Gene" Ollis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Eugene "Gene" Ollis

Asheville - Gene Ollis, age 81, Went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, November 23, 2020.

Gene is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, June Kay Allman Ollis; a dear brother, Warren G. Ollis and wife Sally; sister, Wanda Gaye Ollis Helms; brother-in-law, Wayne; and a number of nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces whom he held close to his heart.

A Christian service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville. Reverend Jeffrey Hober conducting service. A private burial will be held at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Black Mountain.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Ollis' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by West Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved