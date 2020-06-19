Larry Eugene Simmons
Asheville - Larry Eugene Simmons, 61, of Asheville, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Mission Hospital.
A native of Virginia, Larry was a son of the late Kenneth Lee Simmons and Barbara Ryder Simmons.
Larry spent his career with Ingle's Stores as a truck driver. He was baptized at New Morgan Hill Baptist Church. He enjoyed flying model airplanes, was a train enthusiast, and could fix anything. He had planned to open "Big Larry's Small Engine Repair Shop".
Surviving are his wife, Rebecca Blankenship Simmons; son, Vincent Edward Simmons; daughters, Laurabeth Hunter and husband Darin, and Emily Kristen Murray and husband Chris; grandchildren, Kaitlin Elizabeth Simmons, Katherine Olivia Hunter, Lona Ovelle Simmons, Addison Isabella Hunter, Ellory Cadence Murray, Davis Cale Hunter, and Adyline Grace Murray; sisters, Tammy Lowe and husband Ken, Jennifer Duncan and husband Alan, and Dreama Rahimipour and husband Ahmad; brother, Lee Simmons and fiancé Lynn; beloved aunts, Darlene, Linda, Barbara, Jean and Patricia; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mr. Simmons will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 22, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with the Rev. Greg Pippin officiating. Interment will follow at New Salem Cemetery Annex. Pallbearers will be Vincent Simmons, Chris Murray, Kelly Hart, Michael Letterman, Darin Hunter, and Ed Launer. Masks are required at the service, and recommended at the cemetery.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.