Larry Eugene Simmons
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Eugene Simmons

Asheville - Larry Eugene Simmons, 61, of Asheville, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Mission Hospital.

A native of Virginia, Larry was a son of the late Kenneth Lee Simmons and Barbara Ryder Simmons.

Larry spent his career with Ingle's Stores as a truck driver. He was baptized at New Morgan Hill Baptist Church. He enjoyed flying model airplanes, was a train enthusiast, and could fix anything. He had planned to open "Big Larry's Small Engine Repair Shop".

Surviving are his wife, Rebecca Blankenship Simmons; son, Vincent Edward Simmons; daughters, Laurabeth Hunter and husband Darin, and Emily Kristen Murray and husband Chris; grandchildren, Kaitlin Elizabeth Simmons, Katherine Olivia Hunter, Lona Ovelle Simmons, Addison Isabella Hunter, Ellory Cadence Murray, Davis Cale Hunter, and Adyline Grace Murray; sisters, Tammy Lowe and husband Ken, Jennifer Duncan and husband Alan, and Dreama Rahimipour and husband Ahmad; brother, Lee Simmons and fiancé Lynn; beloved aunts, Darlene, Linda, Barbara, Jean and Patricia; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Simmons will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 22, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with the Rev. Greg Pippin officiating. Interment will follow at New Salem Cemetery Annex. Pallbearers will be Vincent Simmons, Chris Murray, Kelly Hart, Michael Letterman, Darin Hunter, and Ed Launer. Masks are required at the service, and recommended at the cemetery.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved