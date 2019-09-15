Resources
We little knew that night that God was going to call your name - In life we loved you dearly In death we do the same.   It broke our hearts to lose you You did not go alone For part of us went with you The night God called you home.   You left us peaceful memories Your love is still our guide And though we cannot see you You are always at our side.   Our family circle is broken And nothing seems the same But as God calls us one by one, Our family will be together again.   We love and miss you, Margaret (wife) Allison, Will, and Alex Stephanie, Kevin, and Ethan
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 15, 2019
