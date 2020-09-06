Larry Kay Atkins
Weaverville - Larry Kay Atkins, 80, of Barnardsville Hwy. joined his loved ones in the presence of Jesus, his personal Lord and Savior, on September 6, 2020.
Larry was the youngest son of the late Carmen C. and Jo V. Atkins and was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Nancy Wright Atkins; brother, Gerald Atkins and wife Lois; and sister, Faye Moss.
He was the loving husband to Shirley Roberts Atkins for 17 years; the proud father of Libby Rogers and husband Tony, Van Atkins and wife Maria, Michelle Lasher and husband Joe, and step father to Sally Roberts, Greg Roberts and wife Tanya; doting grandfather to Andrew and wife Holly, Christian, Brittany, Molly, Ashtyn, Tyler, Joe, Peyton, and Nancy; four great grandchildren, Gianna, Piper, Oaklee, and Finley, and brother-in-law, Ernest Moss.
Throughout the years he touched many lives sharing the gospel through his love of music. His was one of the founding members of The Skylanders Quartet with whom he joyfully sang for over 50 years. A man of many talents, Larry spent a large portion of his career as a butcher and was later known as the "piano man". He passionately tuned and restored pianos until he was no longer able.
Larry was a kind, patient, loving, and forgiving human being and brought strength and optimism to all who knew him. He fought his failing health until the bitter end with amazing humor and always kept a special twinkle in his eyes and a sweet smile on his face.
Larry will be deeply missed by all who were incredibly blessed to know and love him. He is truly singing a new song!
Our family wishes to express our deep gratitude to the nurses and aids with CarePartners Hospice of Asheville with special recognition of Angi White and Mandy McMahan.
His funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home. Rev. Lee Whitaker will officiate. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.
The family will greet friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Anyone wishing to pay their respects may drop by West Funeral Home between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 (the family will not be present).
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Larry's obituary at
