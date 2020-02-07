|
Larry R. Meadows
Larry R. Meadows, 72, entered into his heavenly home February 6, 2020 at the CarePartners Solace Center after a brief illness.
He is preceded in death by his father, Harold L. Meadows, mother, Colleen S. Meadows, and brother, Harold Eugene Meadows.
Surviving are his daughter, Tonya M. Smith (Mike); son, Brandon Meadows (Lisa); step-son, Victor; grandson, Austin; sisters, Darlene M. Vaillancourt (Bob), and Betty M. Fair (Mark); sister-in-law, Nancy H. Meadows; and several nieces and nephews.
Larry served with the US Army and was deployed to Germany. After returning home, he worked with Bradford Wire (Haynes Wiring) for 45 years. After retiring, he enjoyed sports such as fishing and also sport hunting, antiques and coins. He loved his gold Corvette and attended Corvette displays.
Funeral services with military honors will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with the Rev. Jacob Ellege and Brother David Rogers officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue.
Flowers are welcome; however, donations may be made to Georgetown Baptist Church, PO Box 448, Leicester, NC 28748 to Leicester Baptist Church, 18 Tony Lunsford Drive, Leicester, NC 28748.
The online register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020