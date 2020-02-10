Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Larry Ray Lowe


1945 - 2020
Larry Ray Lowe Obituary
Larry Ray Lowe

Ogden, Utah - Larry Ray Lowe, 75, passed away February 6, 2020.

Ray was born January 11, 1945, in Asheville, to the late Charles Eldridge Lowe and Bertie Haney Lowe Barbee. He retired from the Circulation Dept. of the Standard Examiner Newspaper in Ogden.

He is survived by his partner, Cathryn Hardin and her children; a brother, C. Ronnie Lowe and his wife Martha of Asheville; and sister Carole L. Stroud and her husband Rick, of Taylors, SC. He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara J. Setzer.

Per his wishes, he was cremated and no local services are planned.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
 Back to today's Obituaries
