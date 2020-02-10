|
Larry Ray Lowe
Ogden, Utah - Larry Ray Lowe, 75, passed away February 6, 2020.
Ray was born January 11, 1945, in Asheville, to the late Charles Eldridge Lowe and Bertie Haney Lowe Barbee. He retired from the Circulation Dept. of the Standard Examiner Newspaper in Ogden.
He is survived by his partner, Cathryn Hardin and her children; a brother, C. Ronnie Lowe and his wife Martha of Asheville; and sister Carole L. Stroud and her husband Rick, of Taylors, SC. He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara J. Setzer.
Per his wishes, he was cremated and no local services are planned.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020