Larry Rufus Trimnal, Sr.
Candler - Larry Rufus Trimnal, Sr., 84, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at his residence.
A native of High Point, Larry was a son of the late Lyde Hastings Trimnal and Ruth Burgess Duckett. He was also preceded in death by his son, Andy Trimnal; sister, Diane Reeves; and brother, Joe Trimnal.
Mr. Trimnal was a member of Hominy Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Wilson Trimnal; sons, Larry Trimnal, Jr. (Marlene Trimnal) and Tim Trimnal (Donna Trimnal); sister, Susan Spencer; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the Groce Funeral Home chapel on Patton Ave. Pastors Dr. Joe Yelton, Paul Raybon and Melissa Hughes will officiate. Attendance will be limited to 50 individuals and a mask/face covering is required. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Mr. Trimnal will lie in repose beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday until service time on Friday for those who wish to pay their respects.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
.