Laura Elizabeth Stratton Harris
Marshall - Laura Elizabeth Stratton Harris, 87, of Marshall, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
A native of Rutledge, TN, Laura was a daughter of the late Henry and Trula Foster Stratton. She was also preceded in death by her son, Henry Harris, sister, Bernice Satterfield, and brother, Buddy Stratton.
Surviving are her husband, Joe Austin Harris; sons, David Stratton (Darlene) and Robert "Mitch" Jones (Shirley); 4 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and a brother, Johnny Kincaid.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, with the Rev. Allen Rash officiating.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
.