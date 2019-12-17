|
|
Laura "Diddy" Jones Penick
Asheville - Laura "Diddy" Jones Penick, resident of Givens Estates in Asheville, passed away on December 14, 2019. Diddy was born in Lebanon, TN, on September 29, 1921, the daughter of Robert Wheeler and Linda Purnell Jones. She grew up in Anchorage, KY, and graduated from Anchorage High School and Stevens College before entering the University of Kentucky in 1941, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.
She married William (Bill) Penick in November of 1942, and was a devoted wife and mother of two. She assisted greatly in Bill's career with Arthur Andersen for over 36 years, in four cities, Houston, New Orleans, Chicago and Washington, D.C.
Following Bill's retirement in 1983, they moved to Pebble Beach, California, and quickly became active in the Monterrey Peninsula Country Club. Diddy was Captain of the Women's Golf Association and Senior Women's Golf Group. She enjoyed gardening, golf, bridge, creative craft work, travel, and most of all, family. She was a member of several Methodist churches in different parts of the country.
In 2005, Diddy and Bill moved to Givens Estates in Asheville, N C, where they made many new friends and were involved in various campus activities. Bill died in 2009.
Diddy is survived by daughter, Laura and her husband, Bob; son Cliff Penick and his wife, Mimi; granddaughter Elizabeth Haviland and her husband, John and their children Henry and Eleanor; granddaughter Emily Corrin and her husband, Greg and their children Hana and Louisa; grandson Charlie Penick and his wife, Sandy and their children Rob and Ann Marie; grandson Wheeler Penick and his wife, Megan and their children Hunter and Tyler, as well as nieces Mindy Staton and Pam Stamey.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2 pm in the Norma F. Pulliam Chapel at Givens Estates.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please make a contribution to Four Seasons Compassion For Life Hospice (571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock NC 28731) or to a .
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. If you wish to leave a condolence or share a memory with the family, please visit Diddy's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019