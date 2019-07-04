Services
Hill Street Baptist Church
135 Hill St
Asheville, NC 28801
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hill Street Baptist Church
135 Hill Street
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Hill Street Baptist Church
135 Hill Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Penland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Penland


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Penland Obituary
Laura Penland

Asheville - Laura Penland departed this life June 28, 2019. She worked for Hill Street Baptist Church Day Care for 50 years. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children Richard Penland, Bernice McMillian, brother Aaron Davis, grandchildren Lesley Penland, Bruce McMillian & 5 great-grandchildren. Services for Mrs. Penland will be held Friday, July 5th at 11:00 am at Hill Street Baptist Church. Acknowledgments may be received at www.averysmemorialchapel.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.