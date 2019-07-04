|
|
Laura Penland
Asheville - Laura Penland departed this life June 28, 2019. She worked for Hill Street Baptist Church Day Care for 50 years. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children Richard Penland, Bernice McMillian, brother Aaron Davis, grandchildren Lesley Penland, Bruce McMillian & 5 great-grandchildren. Services for Mrs. Penland will be held Friday, July 5th at 11:00 am at Hill Street Baptist Church. Acknowledgments may be received at www.averysmemorialchapel.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 4, 2019