Laura Rae Nearhood


1933 - 2019
Laura Rae Nearhood Obituary
Laura Rae Nearhood

Asheville - Laura Rae Wright Nearhood, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.

She was a native of Cleveland, Ohio and resident of Buncombe County since 1988. Mrs. Nearhood was a homemaker and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Albert and Lena Cochran Wright and was also preceded in death by her huband, Delbert Ray Nearhood, daughter, Lena Louise McGaha and son, Everette Russell McGaha.

Surviving are her son, William Albert McGaha; daughters, Sherry Lynn Parker and Jean Marie Dillion; grandchildren, Charlene Ford, Earl Lynn Shelton, Billie Jean McGaha and Brittany McGaha; great grandchildren, Hayden, Colton and Raelynn and special friend, Shirley Orr.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 754 Aiken Road, Asheville, NC 28804.

To sign Mrs. Nearhood's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
