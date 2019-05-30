Services
Memorial service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
French Broad Baptist Church
182 Grandview Lane
Hendersonville, NC
Laurie Michelle Sanders

Fletcher - Mrs. Laurie Michelle (Micki) Sanders was blessed with eternal life on Tuesday May 21, 2019.

Micki was born in Asheville, N.C. to Richard Lewis Rea Jr. and the late Margie Lanning Kirtley. Her compassionate and caring personality was evident in her professional life as a Registered Nurse as well as her personal life as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years James Bentley Sanders Jr. and sons, Jason Sanders (Amanda) of Farmington NH: Jamie Sanders (Brandi) of the home, grandchildren Isaac, Kaylee, Hannah, Elijah, Ayla and several brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday May 30th at French Broad Baptist Church from 7-8pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to French Broad Baptist Church 182 Grandview Lane, Hendersonville, N.C. 28791
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 30, 2019
