LaVerne Jones
Black Mountain - LaVerne Jones, 93, Black Mountain, NC, passed away August 16, 2019 at the McCune Center.
Mrs. Jones was born April 28, 1926 in Ozona, FL. She has been a resident of Black Mountain for 67 years. With her husband, Arnold Jones, she founded a successful real estate and construction company called Arnold Jones & Sons Realty and Construction. LaVerne was a loving mother who was very devoted to her family, church and community. She served many years as a visiting Eucharist minister taking communion to shut ins. LaVerne served on the St. Vincent de Paul Society helping community members in need. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Swannanoa.
LaVerne is preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Jones; and son, Jim Jones.
She is survived by her daughter, Martha Baldwin (Mike); sons, Tom Jones (Bonnie) and Paul Jones (Sara); sister, Willa Frances; brother, John Winskie (Doris); 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 2:00pm at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Father Matt Leonard officiating. Burial will be in Mountain View Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:00pm prior to the service at the church.
Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider Marjorie McCune Center 101 Lions Way, Black Mountain, NC 28711 or Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE First Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caring staff at the Marjorie McCune Community.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 18, 2019