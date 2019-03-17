|
|
Lavonne E. Hirshberg (Blackrick)
Asheville - Lavonne E. Hirshberg (Blackrick), age 76, passed away peacefully Friday, March 8, 2019 at Keever Solace Center in Asheville, NC after a brief battle with brain cancer. She was born December 13th, 1942 to Harry Blackrick and Thelma Blackrick (Davenport) in Lansing, MI before moving to Bradenton, FL where she graduated from Manatee High School, married Gary Hirshberg (deceased), and raised a family. In 2000, she moved to Asheville, NC to live near her two youngest adult children and her grandchildren. Lavonne was a passionate and devoted teacher in the Madison County Schools system. It was a job she truly loved. She was an active member in her local congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Those that knew her well will remember her as one of the most selfless and giving people they have ever met. She was an avid volunteer and would often spend her spare time taking care of those in need, providing them with a home-cooked meal or simply reading to them. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, who was beloved by her children and grandchildren and was the best mother/grandmother they could have ever asked for. She will be deeply missed by her children, David Hirshberg, his wife Marion, Carrie Allen, and Craig Hirshberg; grandchildren, Victoria, Fin, Jake & Sara; Brother, Mike Blackrick, his wife Sharon; close friend Ernestine Watts, sister-in-law Darlene Hirshberg, and many more family and friends too numerous to list. Services will be held Saturday March 23rd at 3:30 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 25 Forrest Lake Dr., Asheville, NC 28803. The service is open to her friends, family and congregation.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 17, 2019