Services
Jehovah's Witnesses
25 Forest Lake Drive
Asheville, NC 28803
(828) 274-9416
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:30 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
25 Forrest Lake Dr.
Asheville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lavonne Hirshberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lavonne E. (Blackrick) Hirshberg


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lavonne E. (Blackrick) Hirshberg Obituary
Lavonne E. Hirshberg (Blackrick)

Asheville - Lavonne E. Hirshberg (Blackrick), age 76, passed away peacefully Friday, March 8, 2019 at Keever Solace Center in Asheville, NC after a brief battle with brain cancer. She was born December 13th, 1942 to Harry Blackrick and Thelma Blackrick (Davenport) in Lansing, MI before moving to Bradenton, FL where she graduated from Manatee High School, married Gary Hirshberg (deceased), and raised a family. In 2000, she moved to Asheville, NC to live near her two youngest adult children and her grandchildren. Lavonne was a passionate and devoted teacher in the Madison County Schools system. It was a job she truly loved. She was an active member in her local congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Those that knew her well will remember her as one of the most selfless and giving people they have ever met. She was an avid volunteer and would often spend her spare time taking care of those in need, providing them with a home-cooked meal or simply reading to them. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, who was beloved by her children and grandchildren and was the best mother/grandmother they could have ever asked for. She will be deeply missed by her children, David Hirshberg, his wife Marion, Carrie Allen, and Craig Hirshberg; grandchildren, Victoria, Fin, Jake & Sara; Brother, Mike Blackrick, his wife Sharon; close friend Ernestine Watts, sister-in-law Darlene Hirshberg, and many more family and friends too numerous to list. Services will be held Saturday March 23rd at 3:30 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 25 Forrest Lake Dr., Asheville, NC 28803. The service is open to her friends, family and congregation.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.