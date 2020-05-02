Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Cracium
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Cracium

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Cracium Obituary
Lawrence Cracium

Weaverville - Lawrence Oscar Cracium, age 72 died peacefully at his home on Monday, April 27, 2020. He is the son of the late John Eli and Carlene May Grace Cracium.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Julia Dailey Cracium; son, Aaron Cracium (Sue); brothers, John and Don Cracium and two grandsons, Andy and Brandon.

The family will hold a private memorial service at Connection Point Church of God in Asheville at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -