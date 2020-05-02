|
Lawrence Cracium
Weaverville - Lawrence Oscar Cracium, age 72 died peacefully at his home on Monday, April 27, 2020. He is the son of the late John Eli and Carlene May Grace Cracium.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Julia Dailey Cracium; son, Aaron Cracium (Sue); brothers, John and Don Cracium and two grandsons, Andy and Brandon.
The family will hold a private memorial service at Connection Point Church of God in Asheville at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020