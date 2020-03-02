|
|
Lawrence Laxton "Petey" Critcher, Jr.
Asheville - Lawrence Laxton "Petey" Critcher, Jr., 56, of 248 Ohio Street, Spindale passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Spartanburg, SC Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Critcher was born in Henderson County and resided in Buncombe County most of his life moving to Spindale in 2017. He was a 1981 Graduate of Clyde A. Erwin High School and was formerly employed with RC Cola in Asheville.
He loved his family, especially his nieces and nephews and enjoyed fixing cars and everything around his house.
He was the son of the late Lawrence Laxton Critcher, Sr. and Edna Mae Laughter Gosnell.
Surviving are his sister, Jennifer Gosnell Settle and spouse, Josh of Asheville; brothers, James Steven Critcher and spouse, James Craven of Scottsdale, AZ and James Matthew Gosnell of Asheville; step father, Jim Gosnell of Asheville; nieces, Emily Waldroup and spouse, Jacob of Spring Creek, Olivia Grace Boheler of Wilmington, Madison Nicole Boheler of Asheville, Regina Lewis and spouse, Mike and Christina Gosnell all of Brevard; nephew, Jonathan Hamilton of Brevard and several great nieces and great nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends immediately following services at the funeral home..
To sign Mr. Critcher's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020