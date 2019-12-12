|
Lawrence Ray, Sr.
Asheville - Lawrence Ray, Sr., 95, of Asheville, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Mr. Ray was born June 18, 1924 in Buncombe County to the late Reginald and Lucille Wilson Ray. He was a retired veteran of the US Navy serving 23 years and during WWII. Lawrence was a member of Oakley United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Lawrence is preceded in death by his wife, Rheba Ray; two sisters and one brother.
Lawrence is survived by his daughter, Paula Ray; and sons, Lawrence Ray, Jr. and Richard Ray.
The family will receive friends Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow.
Burial will be in Azalea Methodist Cemetery.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019