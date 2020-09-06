Leah Robinson Karpen
Asheville - LEAH ESTHER ROBINSON KARPEN, age 100, died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was born in Asheville July 7, 1920 to Dr. Samuel and Esther Kroman Robinson in the old Mission Hospital. She was one of seven children, in order of birth: Eva Dorothy Serotta, Joseph Mendal Robinson, Leah Esther Karpen, Emanuel Harold Robinson, Rabbi Michael Aaron Robinson, Faela Mae Backer, David Mendel Robinson, all deceased. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Ruth Robinson and Mary Robinson Ryals.
Leah attended David Millard Jr High and Asheville High where she graduated at age 15. She attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro for two years where she majored in chemistry. She was then accepted at the University at Chapel Hill, earned Delta Phi Alpha award in 1938 and Phi Beta Kappa Award in 1939, and graduated with a BS degree in Science.
At that time, she was not a feminist and did not realize until years later that she did not get certain jobs because she was a woman.
During WWII, Leah spent time working as a draftsperson for the Navy at the Mare Island Navy Yard in California. There she met her future husband Morris Karpen. Morris was in the Army, stationed in Vallejo, California. They met at Thanksgiving, were engaged by January 1, were married on February 2, 1944 and that union lasted 58 years until Morris' death in March 2002. Leah worked at several different drafting jobs, wherever Morris was stationed. After Morris' discharge, they lived briefly in Asheville and then moved to Long Island, NY where they had four children. She is survived by all her children and their spouses: Daniel (Alexandra), Seth (Nancy), Joe (Jean), Rachel (Dana). Surviving also are her five grandchildren, Simon, Lucy, Joshua, Alexandra, and Devi and her great grandchildren, Jakob, Rai, and Isaac.
Leah worked at Underwriters Laboratories as an administrative assistant. She also worked at Friends World College, a Quaker college in Lloyd Harbor, in the late 1960's doing Public Relations. There, she met Toby Ives, a lifelong friend. She edited the "Journal of World Education" for the college.
She earned a Master of Science in Industrial Management in 1967 from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn, NY. Karpen Steel Products of NY was the subject of many of her papers, assisting Morris in his business. She joined the League of Women Voters in 1955 after being invited by a friend. She once said, "Everything I have learned, I learned in the League...discussion leading, speaker training, foreign affairs and policy making." Leah was known for speaking up for what she believed in and for always having an opinion.
Leah loved art - performing arts (dance, theatre, and music), fine arts, pottery, and more. She loved going to Broadway shows and always supported local theatre, orchestra, and dance companies.
Leah and Morris moved to Asheville in 1977 when Morris retired from the factory in NY and started another business, Karpen Steel Custom Doors & Frames. They originally moved to Ox Creek Rd., just a mile from the Blue Ridge Parkway and full of hiking trails. Like her father, Leah was an avid hiker and traveler. She was an active member of the Carolina Mountain Club. She traveled the world - Russia, New Zealand, four trips to China, India, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sri Lanka, England, France, Greece, Austria, Hungary, Costa Rica, Belize, Canada, Australia, and a few we may have forgotten.
Leah and Morris were continually active in the community during this time. In appreciation for their donations to UNCA Endowments, the university named both Robinson Hall and Karpen Hall in their honor. Leah became one of the first two women to obtain a Master of Liberal Arts from UNCA in 1991 and taught at both UNCA and Warren Wilson College.
Leah volunteered for numerous organizations, both local and national. She served on several boards and was considered a leader in the community. It is obvious in her actions and in the history of her life that she believed in her own words, "If we would all do what we can when we can, we would change the world." She was also strongly influenced by a saying from Rabbi Robert Ratner "If you see something wrong, you must do something about it." As many people know, she was not hesitant to speak her voice, to raise a call to action, or to make key connections between people and important causes. She stayed well informed on many issues including international affairs, environmental justice, prison reform, and public policy. Her dedication and passion for justice knew no bounds. Being a modest person, she never sought recognition or publicity. She was, however, honored by many organizations for her commitment and dedication.
There are two things that summarize Leah Karpen to the fullest. First - the words on her honorary Doctor of Letters from UNCA which states: "Leah Karpen personifies the committed citizen. She is informed, concerned, responsible and involved." It would be difficult to name, within modern memory, an important community cause with which Leah Karpen has not in some way been associated. A few of her particular favorites were voter education, literacy, affordable housing, French Broad River revitalization, and women's issues. Leah's dedication to civic improvement through informed involvement, and her untiring pursuit of the life of the mind, provide a powerfully inspiring example to all.
Second - the new words to a familiar song which Leah wrote on the occasion of her 94th birthday. These words describe her philosophy of life:
…I'm proud of the meaningful things I have done
Empowering those around me,
…Invest in what you love, work for what you believe in.
Advocate for those who have no voice
Search for way to help those around you
...Never giving up
…People won't always accept you right away
You must know it's ok to be different,
Stand up for what you believe…
They'll see what you're doing is worthwhile
…My hope is for you…to Realize your Potential
Inspire those around you
…There's a future out there; It's yours to go make it.
Mrs. Karpen's family will hold a private burial service and will announce a Celebration of Life service later this year.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to any of the following: Pisgah Legal Services, Manna Food Bank, Asheville Art Museum, YWCA of Asheville, or any other Asheville based agency you feel would help carry on Leah Karpen's Legacy of Giving. Leah would also add, "Get out there and volunteer!"
