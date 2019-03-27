|
Lee Elrod White
Fairview - Lee Elrod White, 88, of Fairview, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at Fleshers Fairview.
She was born in Midland, TX. and was a member of Biltmore Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband Henry H. White and a son, Thomas White.
Survivors include son, Spencer White of Asheville; three grandchildren, Savannah White, Austin White and Jesse Bishop, and sister, Mildred Sullivan.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Deep River Quaker Church Cemetery in High Point, NC. Rev. Ricky Townsend will officiate.
Flowers for the family may be sent to Groce Funeral Home, 856 Tunnel Road, Asheville.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 27, 2019