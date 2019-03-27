Services
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Deep River Quaker Church Cemetery
High Point, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Elrod White

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lee Elrod White Obituary
Lee Elrod White

Fairview - Lee Elrod White, 88, of Fairview, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at Fleshers Fairview.

She was born in Midland, TX. and was a member of Biltmore Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband Henry H. White and a son, Thomas White.

Survivors include son, Spencer White of Asheville; three grandchildren, Savannah White, Austin White and Jesse Bishop, and sister, Mildred Sullivan.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Deep River Quaker Church Cemetery in High Point, NC. Rev. Ricky Townsend will officiate.

Flowers for the family may be sent to Groce Funeral Home, 856 Tunnel Road, Asheville.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now