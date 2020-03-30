|
|
Lee Jenkins Lance
Bogart, GA - Lee Jenkins Lance, 95, of Bogart, Georgia and native of Mills River, North Carolina went home to be with The Lord March 27, 2020. Lee was born in Henderson County North Carolina August 18, 1924.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Della Brittain Lance; brother, Donald Lance; sister, Catherine Lance Phillips and daughter, Sandra Lance Winkler.
Lee is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sue Powell Lance of Bogart, Georgia; his son, Charles Alan (Chris); his grandsons, Lee Joseph Lance (Rebecca), Tony Lance, Lance Winkler; his granddaughter, Jaime Lance Arnett (Mark); four great-grandchildren; sister, Faye Lance Edney and nieces and nephews.
Lee loved The Lord and his Calvary Baptist Church Fellowship. He dedicated his life to his Family, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and his Friends. He was an avid golfer and had quite the gift for landscaping and yardwork.
After graduating from Mills River High School in 1942, Lee proudly served his country until 1946 in the Army Air Corp during World War II.
As a Retired Major of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Lee served 37 years in the organization in many capacities. He worked throughout the state from Murphy to Manteo and served his last ten years in Patrol Headquarters in Raleigh. He loved the State Highway Patrol and dedicated himself to promoting highway safety and community relations. Lee was known to his Patrol family for the leadership he provided and developing the people he worked with whom he worked. After retiring in 1983, he continued to stay young by being busy and active throughout his 37 years of retirement.
A graveside service will be held at Mills River Presbyterian Church Cemetery, April 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm. With Dr. Ronnie Healan and Rev. Matt Dibler of Calvary Baptist Church Statham, Georgia officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of memorial contributions to Calvary Baptist Church, 1975 Highway 82, Statham, Georgia 30666.
Lord & Stephens, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020