Leela Raye (Morey) Harr

Leela Raye (Morey) Harr Obituary
Leela Raye (Morey) Harr

Asheville - Leela Raye (Morey) Harr, 72, born 3/11/47 in Minneapolis, MN, died 11/22/19 in Asheville from cancer. She is survived by her son, Seth Harr, daughter-in-law, Lauren Harr, and granddaughter, Stella Harr, in Asheville, as well as grandson, Brendon Harr, in Florida. She was preceded in death by her son, Joel Harr. Leela loved pie, song, family, and friends and spent her last months enjoying them all. She will be remembered for her goofy sense of humor and generous spirit. A Celebration of Life will be held in MN at a later date. Her family thanks Care Partners Hospice for the excellent care they provided.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
