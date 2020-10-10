1/1
Lela C. "Tootsie" Lindsey
Lela C. "Tootsie" Lindsey

Canton - Canton, Lela "Tootsie" Lindsey, 82, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.

"Tootsie" was a lifelong resident of Haywood County and was the daughter of the late Arvil and Sally Smith Carver. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Ned Lindsey who died in 2014. Also preceding her in death were six brothers and six sisters.

She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking for them. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She liked to spend her days creating crafts, coloring and shopping, especially at farmer's markets. She did love her plants and flowers.

"Tootsie" is survived by two daughters, Deborah Buchanan and her husband, Daniel, and Karen Moore and her husband, John, all of Canton; sister, Linda Smith of Canton; five grandchildren, Tiffany Lawrence and her husband Damon, Brittany Angel and her husband, Scott, Stephanie Long and her husband Josh, Brandon Moore, and Danielle Shelton and her husband, Matt; and ten great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Crawford/Ray Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Jonathan Blaylock officiating. A visitation will be held on Wednesday evening, October 14, from 6:00 - 8:00 at Wells Funeral Home of Canton.

Due to Covid, social distancing and facemasks are required for both the visitation and graveside service.

The care of Mrs. Lindsey has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
