Lela Gosnell
Marshall - Lela Shelton Gosnell, 81, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Elderberry Health Care Center.
A native of Madison County, Mrs. Gosnell had resided in Buncombe County since 1960. She retired in 1990 as an elementary school teacher, spending two years in Madison County, and then teaching for 28 years at Venable Elementary School. She was a member of Good News Baptist Church, and was a veteran of the US Air Force.
Mrs. Gosnell was the daughter of the late Frank Herbert and Grace Norton Shelton. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Frank Shelton and Joe King.
Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Landon Jack Gosnell; sister, Dortha S. Reeves; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with the Rev. Steve Smith and Rev. Ralph Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to either the ABCCM, 20 Twentieth Street, Asheville, NC 28806, or to Good News Baptist Church Mission Fund, 1953 Smoky Park Highway, Candler, NC 28715.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 8, 2019