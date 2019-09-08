Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Lela Gosnell


1937 - 2019
Lela Gosnell Obituary
Lela Gosnell

Marshall - Lela Shelton Gosnell, 81, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Elderberry Health Care Center.

A native of Madison County, Mrs. Gosnell had resided in Buncombe County since 1960. She retired in 1990 as an elementary school teacher, spending two years in Madison County, and then teaching for 28 years at Venable Elementary School. She was a member of Good News Baptist Church, and was a veteran of the US Air Force.

Mrs. Gosnell was the daughter of the late Frank Herbert and Grace Norton Shelton. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Frank Shelton and Joe King.

Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Landon Jack Gosnell; sister, Dortha S. Reeves; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with the Rev. Steve Smith and Rev. Ralph Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.

Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to either the ABCCM, 20 Twentieth Street, Asheville, NC 28806, or to Good News Baptist Church Mission Fund, 1953 Smoky Park Highway, Candler, NC 28715.

To sign Mrs. Gosnell's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 8, 2019
