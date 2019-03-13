Services
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Victory Baptist Church
Asheville , NC
Asheville - Leland Ellis Sanders, 78, of Asheville passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the John F. Keever Jr., Solace Center in Asheville. Born September 22, 1940 in Asheville, he was a son of the late Leland and Ruth Mae Sanders. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Neil and Cecil Sanders. Surviving is his spouse of 47 years, Linda Fisher Sanders; children, Keri Manos (Shelby) of Asheville and Robert Lee Sanders (Shirley) of Asheville; siblings, Shirley Harwood (Don) of Old Fort, Leroy Sanders (Phyllis) of Leicester, and Kenneth Sanders (Donna) of Leicester; and grandchildren, Dakota, Hannah, Noah, Kelby, Madison, Nathanial, and Briar Rose. The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Victory Baptist Church in Asheville of which he was a member. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 13, 2019
