|
|
Lena Hensley
Mars Hill - Lena Ponder Hensley, 96, of Mars Hill, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Nasby and Bessie Robinson Ponder and a lifelong resident of Madison County. She is also preceded in death by her husband Willard Hensley; son, David Hensley and wife Vinita; four sisters; and four brothers.
Mrs. Hensley is survived by her son, Richard Hensley (Helen); three grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 3pm Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Terry Gardner and Billy Styles will officiate. Burial will follow at California Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 29, 2019