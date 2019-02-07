|
Lenny John Allen, Sr.
Barnardsville - Lenny John Allen, Sr., age 72, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Barnardsville, died Sunday, February 3, 2019.
Lenny was born August 15, 1946 in Buncombe County to the late James Gotch and Maefrie Boone Allen. He worked for 40 years in Tele Communications. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Vincent Scott Allen; brother, Andrew Allen; sister-in-law, Linda C. Allen; granddaughters, Christina and Nicole Allen.
Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Teresa Oney Allen; sons, Lenny Allen, Jr. and wife Elisha, Shane Allen and Hayden Allen; sister, Linda Huntley; brothers, Eugene Allen, James Allen, Lloyd Allen and wife Imogene, Max Allen, and Tilson Allen; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A time to say a simple goodbye to Lenny will be held at 2:00 - 3:00 pm Friday, February 8, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville, with a sharing of memories to begin at 3:00 pm.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 7, 2019