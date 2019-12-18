|
Lenore "Lee" Hines
Asheville - Lenore "Lee" Hines, 86, formally of Holly Hill Court, passed away in Greenville, SC on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
A native of Strandburg, SD, she was the daughter of the late William and Nellie Lundquist. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Hines; brothers, James Lundquist, Dan Lundquist and sister, Eunice Lundquist Hoff. She is survived by her daughter, Heather Lockhart (Chris); grandchildren, Crystal Konopacke (Bradley), Charlie Hobart (Tiffany), Derrick (Sarah), Danielle (Christopher) and Dawson (Shelley); great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Olivia, Desiree, Beighley, Ethan and Mason; and sisters-in-law, Karen Compton and Jan Lundquist. Lee was an honorary grandmother and great-grandmother to all the children she met.
Lee was a graduate of Bethesda Hospital School of Nursing in St. Paul, MN and took advanced education courses at The University of Minnesota, The University of Hawaii, Drake University and University of North Carolina, Asheville. She worked as a registered nursing in MN, IA and IL before coming to Asheville with her husband in 1969. She served in a teaching position at Memorial Mission Hospital for many years before developing her own business as a consultant for the Lifecall Emergency Alert System. She was a volunteer for the ABCCM Medical Ministry. In recent years, she worked in childcare, providing guidance for dozens of younger children.
Lee had a lifelong interest in music and was a founder and charter member of the local chapter of the Sweet Adelines women's barbershop singing chorus, of which she served as president and in various other capacities. She sang with several prize-winning Sweet Adelines quartets, earning the reginal Star Award for her performances and contributions. In 2013, she revived the 50- year Lifetime Achievement pin from the national organization.
Lee was also a long-time member of the Asheville Home and Garden Club, of which she served as president. She and her husband initiated an international project between the Asheville YMCA and the YWCA on the Caribbean island of Montserrat, which over a period of 10 years resulted in the exchange of two dozen coaches, instructors, camp counselors and church workers.
A member of West Asheville Presbyterian Church since 1970, Lee sang in the choir and with a trio and was active with the Women of the Church, in the church circle and in the adult Sunday School program.
Memorials may be made to the Song O'Sky Chapter of Sweet Adelines Scholarship Fund or to West Asheville Presbyterian Church.
"Let there be music in my heart throughout all seasons. Let my spirit sing a song of hope, whether in happiness or tears. Let me live my life in harmony with God, at peace with others, as love plays out the melody of all my days and years."
A memorial service will be held at 3:00M on, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at West Asheville Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00PM at the church.
Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Avenue is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.morrisfamilycare.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019