Rev. Leo A. Worley
Pisgah Forest - Rev. Leo A. Worley, of Pisgah Forest, went home to be with the Lord on February 20, 2020. He was born June 20, 1927 in Madison County. The Lord blessed him and his wife Freda with 49 years together before she went on to be with the Lord.
He began his ministry over 60 years ago as a youth pastor in Michigan; and continued his pastoral ministry locally at Calvary Baptist Mission Church, which with the Lord's guidance he founded in 1988. He concluded his ministry with his final words just days before his graduation to glory.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father; Andrew and Nellie Shelton Worley; his wife Freda Payne Worley; his son Edward Richard Worley and infant granddaughter Angela Hope Worley.
Survivors include his three sisters; Hazel Roberts, Virginia Plemmons and Carol Baker, his two children; Richard "Rich" Worley (Melinda) and Jewell Kaiser (Jay); seven grandchildren: Jaclyn Gaulden (Allen), Julius "Chris" Kaiser (Amy), Amanda Riddle (Joshua), Katherine "Katie" Whitmire (Aaron), Emily Sikorski (Chase), Allison Galloway (Whitney) and Richard "Ricky" Worley (Cynthia), and ten (soon-to-be eleven) great grandchildren: Ansley Gaulden, Roman Kaiser, Bowden Riddle, Royce, Eva Mae and Maizlee Whitmire, Harper and Rowan Sikorski, Rhett and Torin Galloway. He always considered himself to be a very blessed man of God, even in his 90's.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2-5 pm at Calvary Baptist Mission Church, 100 Cemetery Rd. in Pisgah Forest, NC 28768. The funeral will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:00 pm with a public visitation at 11:00 am at Calvary Baptist Mission Church, followed by a graveside service at Blue Ridge Gardens of Memory.
Donations can be made in honor of Pastor Worley to the Brevard Gideons Camp at PO Box 1338 Brevard, NC 28712. The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at the The Landings at Mills River for their loving care and support of Rev. Leo Worley.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020