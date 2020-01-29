|
Leon McClellan
Arden - Bobby Leon McClellan, 59, of Arden, spread his wings on January 26, 2020.
Mr. McClellan was a native of Buncombe County and was a son of Donald Leon McClellan (wife, Johnnie) and of the late Barbara Jean McClellan. He was also preceded in death by a son, Justin Leon McClellan, who passed away in 2007.
In addition to his father, Leon is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sheila Crompton McClellan; his beloved dog, Alli; one sister, Belinda McClellan Miller (husband, Chuck); one brother, Tommy McClellan (wife, Wanda), as well as several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
A Celebration Of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian with Pastor Kelvin Moseley officiating. Burial will follow at New Salem Cemetery. Leon's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:00 until 2:00 PM.
Much more about Leon's life and legacy is available on his obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com. You may also leave a message of condolence or share a memory through that same web page.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020