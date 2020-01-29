Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon McClellan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon McClellan


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon McClellan Obituary
Leon McClellan

Arden - Bobby Leon McClellan, 59, of Arden, spread his wings on January 26, 2020.

Mr. McClellan was a native of Buncombe County and was a son of Donald Leon McClellan (wife, Johnnie) and of the late Barbara Jean McClellan. He was also preceded in death by a son, Justin Leon McClellan, who passed away in 2007.

In addition to his father, Leon is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sheila Crompton McClellan; his beloved dog, Alli; one sister, Belinda McClellan Miller (husband, Chuck); one brother, Tommy McClellan (wife, Wanda), as well as several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

A Celebration Of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian with Pastor Kelvin Moseley officiating. Burial will follow at New Salem Cemetery. Leon's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:00 until 2:00 PM.

Much more about Leon's life and legacy is available on his obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com. You may also leave a message of condolence or share a memory through that same web page.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -