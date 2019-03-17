|
Leon Olivier Gouin
Asheville - Leon Olivier Gouin, 95, died Friday, March 8 at the Givens Health Center in Asheville. He was born November 16, 1923 in St. Paul, Alberta, Canada. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy Lee Gouin, daughter Michelle of Connecticut, son Pierre of Denver, CO, and granddaughter Gabriella who affectionately called him Grand-père.
Leon was a wonderful, witty, intelligent, and vigorous man who lived a long and fruitful life. As a field geologist and later President of Overseas Exploration for Amax International, a Fortune 100 mining company, he explored for, and tested, mineral deposits, and negotiated contracts to establish mining properties with corporations and foreign governments all over the world.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Norma F. Pulliam Chapel at Givens Estates. The Reverend Ed Hillman, the Reverend Tammy Bales, and the Reverend Mark Ward will officiate. The family will receive friends in the Stuenkel Living Room following the service.
A private family interment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Engineers Without Borders, 1031 33rd Street, Suite 210, Denver, CO 80205, or online at https://support.ewb-usa.org/campaign/new-haven-professional-chapter/c146060. If donating by check please designate "New Haven Professional Chapter" in the memo line.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 17, 2019