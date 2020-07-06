Leona Feimster Dillingham Buckner
Barnardsville - Leona Feimster Dillingham Buckner, age 81, of Barnardsville, died Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Mrs. Buckner was born March 26, 1939 in Henderson County to the late John D. and Stella Herron Feimster; she was a resident of Buncombe County for most of her life. Leona retired from Roses Department Store and was a member of Dillingham Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husbands, Walter York Dillingham who died in 2007, and Lynn "Dit" Buckner who died in 2015; daughters, Anita Dillingham Bailey, and Glenda Lynn Dillingham; grandson, Marshall D. Bailey; and brother, William Francis Feimster.
Surviving are her sons, Dewayne York Dillingham and wife Linda, and Marvin John Dillingham and wife Brenda all of Barnardsville; eight grandchildren, Andrea Bailey Newman and husband Billy, Mitchell Bailey (Nicole), Brandalyn Slager and husband Nick, Tiffany Silvers and husband Bryon, Justin Dillingham and wife Emily, Jenna Dillingham, Jared Dillingham and wife Dorothy, and Joanna Dillingham; twenty great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Richard Hicks will officiate. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park, Weaverville.
The family will receive friends 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 and Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the home, 1392 Dillingham Road, Barnardsville.
Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: Wellspring For Life c/o Dillingham Presbyterian Church, 16 Stoney Fork Road, Barnardsville, NC 28709.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Buckner's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com
