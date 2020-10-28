1/1
Leona Regina "Sis" Knight
Asheville - Leona Regina "Sis" Knight, 82, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 21 at her residence in Asheville.

Regina was born on November 26, 1938, the daughter of the late Leon Douglas Muckelvene and Helen Richardson Muckelvene. A 1956 graduate of Allen High School, Regina attended Freedman Hospital at Howard University in Washington, DC where she met and married Clarence E. Knight, Jr. To their union, their son Clarence "Butch" was born in 1957.

In addition to her parents, Regina was preceded in death by her brothers James "PeeWee" Muckelvene, Leon Douglas Muckelvene, Jr (Norvell), Gary Muckelvene (Theresa), and Ronald Muckelvene (Joyce "Princess").

She is survived by her loving son, Clarence "Butch" E. Knight III (Kim), Columbus, Ohio; her only grandchild Ayanna Nichelle Knight, Columbus, Ohio; brother Sylvesta "Bug" Muckelvene (Forestine), Asheville, NC; sisters Felicia Muckelvene and Jocelyn Muckelvene, Charlotte, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Brown Temple CME Church, 32 Phifer St.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross Serving Western North Carolina \ Acknowledgements may be received at averysmemorialchapel.com




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Brown Temple CME Church
