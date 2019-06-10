Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Leona "Betty" Slagle Obituary
Leona "Betty" Slagle

Kernersville, NC - Leona "Betty" Catherine Kuefler Slagle, 83, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Slagle was born in Alberta, Canada to the late Richard Joseph Kuefler and Loretta Elizabeth Yandeau Kuefler. She was also preceded in death by ten siblings.

Betty received her nursing degree and worked as a LPN most of her life and served at Mission Hospital for 17 years. She was a faithful Catholic and was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary in High Point, NC and attended St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Arden. She also loved children, crocheting and her cat, Tabby and her dog, Sandie.

Betty is survived by her husband, George "Tom" Slagle; a son, Randall Russell (Rachel); a daughter, Mary Sequin; step-son, Ronny Slagle; step-daughter, Ronda Hamby; one sister, Kimberly Kuefler; two brothers, Larry Kuefler and Dale Kuefler; sixteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian at 3:00 PM.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 2:00 to 3:00 and then following the service at Ryan's Steakhouse in Asheville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Winston Salem, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and the memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 10, 2019
