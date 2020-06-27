Leonard Alford Flack
Leonard Alford Flack

Leonard Alford Flack passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial will follow at 12:00 pm at the WC State Veterans Cemetery. In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, all attendees will be required to wear a face covering and abide by social distancing protocols. Live-streaming for this service will be available at rayfuneralcremation.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
