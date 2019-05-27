|
Leonard B. Buckner
Weaverville - Leonard B. Buckner, age 72, died Friday, May 24, 2019.
Mr. Buckner was born October 1, 1946 in Riverside County, CA to the late Chief Master Sergeant Kermit C. Buckner and Ira Hall Buckner; he was a resident of Buncombe County most of his life. Leonard served in the U.S. Air Force.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Russell D. Buckner and his son, Shane Buckner.
Surviving are his wife, Evangeline Sarona Buckner; daughter, Teesa Buckner; brother, Robert Buckner, and wife Natalie; and six grandchildren.
A sharing of memories with family and friends will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to WNC Bridge Foundation, P.O. Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813 (formerly CarePartners Foundation).
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 27, 2019