Leslie Steven Lovelace
Leslie Steven Lovelace

Anderson, SC - Mr. Leslie Steven Lovelace, 70, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness.

Steve was born March 31, 1950 in Gastonia, NC. He was the son of the late Wilbur L. Lovelace and Myrtis E. Howell Lovelace. He grew up in Asheville, NC where he graduated from Lee H. Edwards High School.

Steve was the retired owner and operator of Lovelace Maintenance Services. He enjoyed antiquing, attending auctions, music, movies and bird watching. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and loved his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews dearly. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church Anderson.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Penny White Lovelace; sons, William Lovelace (Anna), Sheldon Lovelace (Amanda) and Martin Lovelace; sister, Diane Hamilton (Ted, deceased), brothers, Rick Lovelace (Cindy) and Jeff Lovelace (Bereda); grandchildren, Lee, Skylar, Rhett and Emersyn; as well as nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private service.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
