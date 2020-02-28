|
|
Lester G. Ballew
Asheville - Lester G. Ballew, 76, of Asheville passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals in Asheville. He was born January 14, 1944 in Buncombe County and was a graduate of Charles D. Owen High School. He was employed by Pisgah View M.H.P. for over 30 years. There were few things that he enjoyed more than relaxing on the bank of a lake with his rod in the water or trying to make other smile with his wonderful sense of humor. Surviving is his wife, Barbara J. Ballew; children, Veronica Nicholson of Leicester and Ronnie Nicholson of Asheville; and three wonderful grandchildren, Zachary, Brooklyn, and Brennan. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on March 3, 2020 at Starnes Cove Baptist Church with the family receiving friends an hour prior to the service. Rev. Charlie Sams and Rev. William Moore will be officiating. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020