Lettie Wilson Polite, 90, left this earth to meet her Heavenly Father on June 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Lester V. Wilson and Argatha F. Wilson and a long resident of Buncombe County. She graduated Salutatorian of the first 12th grade class of Stephens-Lee High School. Lettie received a Bachelor of Science degree from North Carolina Central University, Durham, and a master's degree in middle grade education from Western Carolina University. She worked for the Asheville City School system for 36 years teaching mathematics and science to 6th, 7th and 8th grade students until retirement. Lettie also worked in catalog sales at Sears for 20 years.
Lettie was a long-time member of The Basilica of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
Lettie is survived by her children, Harold Polite (Cheryl) and Joyce P. Carson; grandsons, Kevin G. Polite (Nichole) and Shawn A. Polite; great-grandson, Kevin G. Polite II; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial services for Mrs. Polite will be announced at a later date. Acknowledgements may be made at rayfuneralcremation.com.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.