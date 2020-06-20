Lettie Wilson Polite
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lettie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lettie Wilson Polite, 90, left this earth to meet her Heavenly Father on June 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Lester V. Wilson and Argatha F. Wilson and a long resident of Buncombe County. She graduated Salutatorian of the first 12th grade class of Stephens-Lee High School. Lettie received a Bachelor of Science degree from North Carolina Central University, Durham, and a master's degree in middle grade education from Western Carolina University. She worked for the Asheville City School system for 36 years teaching mathematics and science to 6th, 7th and 8th grade students until retirement. Lettie also worked in catalog sales at Sears for 20 years.

Lettie was a long-time member of The Basilica of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

Lettie is survived by her children, Harold Polite (Cheryl) and Joyce P. Carson; grandsons, Kevin G. Polite (Nichole) and Shawn A. Polite; great-grandson, Kevin G. Polite II; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services for Mrs. Polite will be announced at a later date. Acknowledgements may be made at rayfuneralcremation.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ray Funeral And Cremation Service - Asheville
1373 Sweeten Creek Rd.
Asheville, NC 28803
(828) 252-5521
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved