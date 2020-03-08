Services
Madison Funeral Home
1750 Hwy 213
Marshall, NC 28753
(828) 649-9163
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Madison Funeral Home
1750 Hwy 213
Marshall, NC 28753
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:30 PM
Madison Funeral Home
1750 Hwy 213
Marshall, NC 28753
Lewis Charley Davis


1941 - 2020
Lewis Charley Davis Obituary
Lewis Charley Davis

Alexander - Lewis Charley Davis, 78, of Alexander Road, made his heavenly ascent on March 6th 2020 surrounded by family. Born on July 29th 1941 in Madison County, he has lived in Buncombe County most all of his life. He retired from Craggy Correctional Facility as a Lieutenant. He was a member of the Alexander Baptist Church.

Lewis enjoyed horseback riding, gardening and loved being part on the Masonic Lodge #292. He cared deeply for his family and friends.

He was the son of the late Henry and Lucille Lewis Davis, and was also preceded in death by a brother, Calvin Davis and sisters, Elva Gosnell and Katherine Pegg.

Left to cherish his memory are his: wife of 59 years, Elsie Massey Davis of Alexander; daughters, Sheri (Jim) Borders of Cornelius and Marilyn Barry of Alexander; grandchildren, Tania Shepherd, Johnathan Shepherd, J.R. Borders and Taylor Borders; great grandchildren, Riley Lockridge, Bryson Shepherd, Dennis Shepherd and Jackson Shepherd;

Sisters, Clara Boone (Larry Davis), Christine Rivers (Charles) and Betty Silvers; brother, Gary Davis (Margaret); many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Davis will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 9th in the Chapel of Madison Funeral Services conducted by Reverends Sam Adams, Lonnie Davis and Gerald Sprinkle. Burial and graveside Masonic rites will follow at the Mount Sheba Baptist Church Cemetery. His family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. till 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Flowers may be sent to Madison Funeral Home; 1750 Highway 213, Marshall NC 28753 or contributions to the French Broad Masonic Lodge Building Fund in memoriam of Lewis; PO Box 756; Marshall NC 28753 would be received with gratitude.

Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
