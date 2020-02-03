Services
Lewis E. McMahan

Lewis E. McMahan Obituary
Lewis E. McMahan

Candler - Lewis Earnest McMahan, 76, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at his home.

Born in the Sandy Mush section of Leicester, Lewis was a son of the late Marion McKinney McMahan and Savannah Marler McMahan. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Phillips and brothers, Earl and Bobby McMahan.

Mr. McMahan had worked at Buck Stove but spent most of his career as an auto mechanic.

He is survived by a daughter, Robbie Shook (Mark); son, Timothy McMahan; granddaughter, Allie Shook, grandson Shawn McMahan; brothers, Edward and Kenneth McMahan; and several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Jamie Wright.

Following his request there will be no service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
