|
|
Lewis E. McMahan
Candler - Lewis Earnest McMahan, 76, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at his home.
Born in the Sandy Mush section of Leicester, Lewis was a son of the late Marion McKinney McMahan and Savannah Marler McMahan. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Phillips and brothers, Earl and Bobby McMahan.
Mr. McMahan had worked at Buck Stove but spent most of his career as an auto mechanic.
He is survived by a daughter, Robbie Shook (Mark); son, Timothy McMahan; granddaughter, Allie Shook, grandson Shawn McMahan; brothers, Edward and Kenneth McMahan; and several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Jamie Wright.
Following his request there will be no service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020