Lewis Michael Fisher
Mills River - Lewis Michael Fisher, 60, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home.
Lewis is preceded in death by his father, Lewis Smith Fisher (2001); mother, Sally McCurry Fisher (2007); and wife, Cynthia Baals (1990). He was an avid motorcyclist, music lover and collector, and Progday Music Festival Board member.
Surviving Lewis is his loving wife of 27 years, Yelena Blackwell Fisher; sons, Joshua Fisher (Carla Smith) of Candler, NC, Michael Kimzey (Felicia) of Fletcher, NC; daughters, Stephanie Fisher of Hendersonville, NC, Katelyn Davis (Chris) of Hendersonville, NC; brother, Eddie Fisher (Sue) of Weaverville, NC; grandson, Kaiden McDavid of Hendersonville, NC; and granddaughters, Averie McDavid and Adeline Davis, both of Hendersonville, NC.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.