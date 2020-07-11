Lila Jo Murray
Canton - Beloved Wife, Mother, Mamaw
On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Lila Jo Gillis Murray had an unexpected appointment to go home to her heavenly Father as a result of a motor vehicle accident. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.
Born September 11, 1932, she was the daughter of Herman F. and Minnie Russell Gillis. She is preceded in death by her parents, her son Mark Lee Murray, her brothers Herman F. Gillis, Jr, and John F. Penland, and her sister, Sarah Brooks.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Leroy, her daughter Kelli McKinnish (Keith), her son Scott Murray (Lycia), and her daughter Laura Murray, all of Canton. She has six grandchildren, Jennifer McKinnish Burton, Jonathan McKinnish, Nathan Murray, Travis Murray, Austin Conard, and Eli Conard. She leaves behind ten great-grandchildren who knew and loved her dearly.
Lila Jo was a member of Spring Hill Baptist Church, where she spent all of her adult life teaching Sunday School to Youth and Young Adults. Her favorite time of year was summer, where she taught Vacation Bible School to children. She served many years as the director of Music Makers choir, and nine years as adult choir director. She served for over 40 years in the Haywood County school system as a substitute teacher.
Besides her love for music and teaching, she enjoyed camping with her husband, even as recently as last week. She was known to everyone as "Mamaw Jo" and loved to cook for large family gatherings. You never left her home unwelcomed or hungry. She had a smile for everyone and was an example of the love of Jesus for hundreds of people whose lives she touched. While she has 6 grandchildren, she also has several hundred "adopted grandchildren", leaving behind an unmatched legacy of love. These children, many whom are adults now, continue to attest to her faithfulness as a strong prayer warrior.
Visitation is Sunday, July 12 at Wells Funeral Home, Canton from 2:00-4:00 PM. The funeral will be held outside at Spring Hill Baptist Church, 5:00 PM with burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, and because of her deep love for children in China, memorial donations may be made to Lottie Moon Offering, Spring Hill Baptist Church, 1918 Murray Rd., Canton, NC. 28716
The care of Mrs. Murray has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com