Services
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church
1102 Juniper Street
Durham, NC
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church
1102 Juniper Street
Durham, NC
Interment
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Salisbury National Cemetery
Salisbury, NC
Lila Whittington Carter


1935 - 2019
Lila Whittington Carter Obituary
Lila Whittington Carter

Durham - Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mrs. Lila Whittington Carter, age 83, who passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 in Durham, NC.

Lila was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dr. John Leland Carter; siblings David W. Whittington, Sharyn L. Whittington, and George L. Whittington. She is survived by her children Toi Y. Carter (Mike) of Bethesda, MD; Jonathan L. Carter of Java, VA, Wex (Wendell) Carter (Angel) of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren Dr. Julia Toman, John Toman (Laura), and a great grandchild, Corvin Tobias Toman; siblings Willie (Bill) A. Whittington, Leona P. Whittington, Katherine V. Dubose (Robert), Leslie A. Whittington, and Keith A. Whittington (Emily); and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Lila's life will be held at the Greater Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1102 Juniper Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701 on Thursday, July 25; Family Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Homegoing Service at 12:00 noon. Interment at the Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC will be at 1 pm on Monday, July 29. Funeral Arrangements provided by: Scarborough and Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.; 209 N. Queen Street, Durham, NC 27710; Telephone: 919-682-1171; Website: https://scarboroughandhargettfh.com/.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in memory of Lila W. Carter to Duke Homecare and Hospice (via https://dhch.duhs.duke.edu/make-donation, or by calling 919-620-3853); and to Oak Grove Cemetery (PO Box 263, Black Mountain NC 28711), in support of its upkeep.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 24, 2019
