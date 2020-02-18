Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
Lilian "Dodi" Klein


1942 - 2020
Lilian "Dodi" Klein Obituary
Lilian "Dodi" Klein

Black Mountain - Lilian "Dodi" Klein finished her journey here on Earth and went to live with her Heavenly Father on February 14, 2020. She followed those that have gone on before her, including her parents, Robert and Lilian Boell, and her husband, Al Klein.

Dodi was born in Middletown, NY, on June 7, 1942, and grew up in West Chester, PA. Her father was a Presbyterian minister, as were her grandfather and brother. Dodi always loved babies. When a baby was born in the neighborhood, she was the first to come over to hold the baby. She became a teacher and taught in Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Iowa.

Dodi met her husband, Al Klein, when he was a Trappist monk at New Melleray Abbey in Iowa. They were married on October 19, 1973. Dodi enjoyed being a wife and mother. She and her husband were dedicated to serving Jesus through helping the elderly and young children. Together, they cared for 64 foster babies. She believed strongly in the importance of family and a child's need for love and bonding at an early age, and her greatest joys were her sons, Robert and Yonie, and her grandson, Jacob.

Dodi and Al moved from Storm Lake, Iowa to Western North Carolina in 1984. Dodi was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church for 36 years where she served in many ways, including as the organist and as a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed sharing God's love even as she went through many difficult illnesses, and was well loved for her kindness, generosity, and friendliness.

Dodi is survived by her sons, Jonathan ("Yonie") and Robert (wife Susan), and her grandson, Jacob Klein. A memorial service will be held at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church on Saturday, February 22nd at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to to remember this most charitable of women.

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
