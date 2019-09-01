Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:30 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
Lillian Blankenship Johnson

Lillian Blankenship Johnson Obituary
Lillian Blankenship Johnson

Mars Hill - Lillian Marie Blankenship Johnson, age 71, of Jupiter Road passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Ella Wyatt and Nathan Dempsey Blankenship. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Fraiser Lloyd; daughter, Ladonna Lloyd Norton; son, David Robert Johnson; sisters, Ethel Hensley, and Frankie Blankenship and brother, Donald Slagle. Mrs. Johnson was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed her church where she worked hard and was marked as a Christian.

She is survived by her husband Anson Johnson; daughter, Jennifer Rubeling; sons, Nathan and Adam Johnson; sisters, Ester Osteen, Martha Blankenship, Pearl Blankenship and Mary Proffitt ; brothers, Alvin and Paul Blankenship and grandson, Blair Broom.

The family will receive friends 1:00 - 3:30PM Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. A funeral service will be held 3:30PM. Reverends Russell Hayes and David Watson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Ivy Ridge Church of God Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 1, 2019
