Lillian "Lulu" Bowles
Asheville - Lillian "Lulu" Marie Bowles passed away peacefully at Elizabeth House, Flat Rock, NC, July 13, 2019.
A native of Skyland, NC in Buncombe County, Lillian was born September 5, 1926 to the late WR and Bessie Bowles. She was a 1945 graduate of Valley Springs High School. She worked for the National Association of Retail Druggists (NARD) in Chicago for over 20 years. She returned home to Skyland in 1966 and began working at Westinghouse, until her retirement in the late 1990's. Lillian enjoyed all types of dancing and received several awards for competing in ballroom and square dancing. She loved the outdoors and keeping up her lawn and beautiful flower gardens, watching the wildlife, and being active. She could spot a four-leaf clover a mile away. Lillian was a happy and fun-loving lady who enjoyed life to the fullest. She was always there to help lend a hand to anyone in need. Lillian had a heart of gold, and while not having children of her own, being surrounded by and taking care of her many nieces and nephews, was extremely gratifying and rewarding to her. Her family enjoyed their time with their Lulu immensely, as she was a treasure to all who knew her. Always ready for an adventure, with an infectious laugh, and a witty story to tell, Lulu will be missed greatly by all who knew her. Her ambition, resiliency, and zest for life are just some of the characteristics that made her Lulu.
Lillian is survived by one brother, Charles Bowles (Dab) of Arden; nephews Hillis (Shirley) Cunliffe of Montgomery, AL; Bill Kaltenbach of Hendersonville; Paul Kaltenbach of Hendersonville; Dale (Karen) Bowles of Boise, ID; nieces Lucy (Jimmy) Hall of Arden; Marie Kaltenbach of Greer, SC; Carol Kaltenbach of Hendersonville; great nephew Mike (Sara) Cunliffe of Birmingham, AL; great nieces Amy (Will) Smith of Cape Coral, FL; Jennifer Hall of Skyland; Barbara (John) Simpson of Sewanee, TN; great-great nephews Ben and Jack Smith and Marshall Simpson, and one great-great niece Virginia Simpson.
Lulu was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Fannie, Mildred, Jack, Nancy, Bill, and Barbara; as well as nephews Scott Bowles, Kenneth Kaltenbach, and Jack Connelly.
A funeral service will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2:00pm at Calvary Episcopal Church, Fletcher, NC. Burial in the churchyard will follow. Family will receive friends in the Parish Hall immediately after.
If so desired, any donations in Lulu's memory can be made to Calvary Episcopal Church, Fletcher or Four Seasons Compassion For Life in Flat Rock.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and a message of condolence may be sent by visiting Lulu's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 21, 2019